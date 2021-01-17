A civil servants’ union which urged the Hong Kong government to address protesters’ demands in 2019 announced its disbandment on Saturday because of concerns over a sweeping requirement on oath taking.

The new rule required the city’s 180,000 civil servants to pledge loyalty to the government, and that could put the safety of the Union for New Civil Servants’ core members in jeopardy, it said in announcing the decision on its Facebook page.

On Friday, the government sent a notice to all civil servants in the city and told them to sign a declaration to pledge loyalty to the government and the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, within four weeks. Those who failed to do so could be dismissed, the government said.

Civil servants would be deemed to have breached their loyalty pledge for expressing views that were at odds with the government’s position, or allowing political ideas, be those of their own or of affiliated political parties, to influence their duties as civil servants, according to the notice.

The union said it was worried about the safety of its core members since the room for free speech in Hong Kong had considerably shrunk over the past six months.

The new rule could lead to the union executives’ dismissal from government, which would in turn end their eligibility for staying on in the union, it said.

This might put the personal information of all union members at risk as the executives were the ones managing the database, it added. As of June last year, there were 3,200 members.

“The union is left with no option but to activate the disbandment process to protect its members’ personal information,” it said.

Enormous risks were entirely possible if the union commented further on the government’s oath-taking rule, it added. “Sometimes, being unable to comment is already a comment.”

The union was established in October 2019 to oppose the government’s extradition bill, an unpopular proposal that triggered months-long protests in the city in June that year.

Some of the union’s founding members had in August of the same year attended civil servants’ processions, a first in Hong Kong’s history. They urged the government to address protesters’ demands, including an independent investigation into police use of excessive force when handling the demonstrations. Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip responded with fierce criticism, vowing to take severe follow-up action.

As the government pushed ahead with its oath-taking exercise, another civil servants’ union said it would be more cautious in its speech. Leung Chau-ting, chairperson of the Federation of Civil Service Union, said civil servants might be accused of inducing social unrest by attending rallies or public processions after they pledged allegiance. Leung believed the union would likely avoid taking part in rallies in the future.

