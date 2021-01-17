The Hong Kong police head ignored the advice of overseas experts on the cause of the 2019 pro-democracy protest movement, according to British scholar Clifford Stott.

Commissioner of Police Chris Tang gave a 45-minute lecture to the experts during a meeting in 2019 and was uninterested in the causes of public discontent, Stott said in a video interview with the Democratic Party on Sunday.

“It was not really a discussion,” Stott said of the meeting, adding that the Hong Kong police showed “no desire to step back into the relationship” with the public.

Stott, a professor of social psychology at Keele University, sat on the international expert panel advising the Independent Police Complaints Council in 2019 before all of its members resigned over concerns about its limited powers.

Stott said he interviewed some of the pro-democracy protesters and their defense lawyers, but the IPCC refused to include the information in its eventual report. The report was “biased,” failed to show the whole truth and focused on moral judgment instead of serious analysis, Stott said.

He added that the police would only be able to produce an accurate report when they stop thinking of themselves as rulers and try to study why people took to the streets.

The international panel of experts were also dissuaded from holding a press conference to express their discontent before they resigned, Stott added.

Asked how the Hong Kong police could repair its reputation, Stott said that the public had already lost trust in the force and there was no quick fix. The police should engage in dialogue with the protesters to understand their beliefs and demands, he said.

