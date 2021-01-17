Incoming United States President Joe Biden will sign about a dozen executive orders on his first day in office, while authorities are preparing for possible violence from Donald Trump supporters on inauguration day.

Biden will sign orders addressing the coronavirus pandemic, the U.S. economy, climate change and racial injustice, according to a memo by his choice of chief of staff, Ron Klain.

“All of these crises demand urgent action,” Klain said in the memo. “In his first 10 days in office, President-elect Biden will take decisive action to address these four crises, prevent other urgent and irreversible harms, and restore America’s place in the world.”

The executive orders would renew U.S. participation in the Paris climate accord and reverse Trump’s so-called Muslim ban, Klain added.

“President-elect Biden will take action — not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration — but also to start moving our country forward,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Biden announced Iran nuclear deal negotiator Wendy Sherman as deputy secretary of state, the second-highest position in the U.S. Department of State. Sherman took part in nuclear deal talks with North Korea under the Bill Clinton administration.

The president-in-waiting also revealed his intention to nominate Victoria Nuland for the role of under secretary of state for political affairs, and Uzra Zeya for under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy and human rights.

U.S. law enforcement authorities were on high alert ahead of Biden’s inauguration on Wednesday, after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol Building on Jan. 6.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation earlier said it received information indicating plans for “armed protests” at all 50 state capitols and the U.S. Capitol in Washington. FBI director Chris Wray said that his agency was tracking an “extensive amount of concerning online chatter.”

The Pentagon had authorized up to 25,000 National Guard members for the inauguration ceremony, and as of Thursday, 7,000 Guardsmen were stationed in the capital.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser had called on people to watch the inauguration at home, while much of the National Mall was set to be closed on Jan. 20.

