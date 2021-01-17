The propaganda organ in Hebei has been working full swing to promote positive stories of efforts to combat COVID-19, as the northern Chinese province became the country’s hardest-hit region in the latest wave of infections.

A total of 120,000 members of the Chinese Communist Party had been mobilized by propaganda officials in the Hebei city of Xingtai and were tasked with showcasing the responsibility, image and mission of party members in helping residents fight the coronavirus.

Xingtai announced a curfew “in the strictest lockdown” on Saturday after the city and Shijiangzhuang, Hebei’s capital, together reported hundreds of new locally transmitted COVID cases over the past week.

Propaganda workers across Xingtai have been divided into 1,589 teams to compose slogans, jingles and catchphrases featuring “heart-touching stories” and official health-control measures. They were instructed to spread them via popular social media platforms and video-sharing apps to make sure the content would go viral online.

Xingtai officials have also made orders for the number of propaganda materials, such as banners, posters and speakers, set up in public to reach their targets.

In China, officials could face disciplinary action if they are found responsible for failing to contain the pandemic.

