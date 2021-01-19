Just one day before the inauguration, the incoming Biden administration said it will reject U.S. president Donald Trump’s move to lift coronavirus-related travel bans on non-American arrivals from much of Europe, the U.K. and Brazil.

In an executive order issued Monday evening, Trump said the change is scheduled to come into effect starting Jan. 26, six days after Biden takes office and the same day that the country will begin requiring a negative COVID-19 test from all air passengers.

Meanwhile, travel bans will remain in place for China and Iran, due to their repeated failures to “cooperate with the United States public health authorities and to share timely, accurate information about the spread of the virus.” The outgoing president also slammed the two countries’ responses to the pandemic as well as their lack of transparency.

However, hours later, Jen Psaki, Biden’s press secretary, said the incoming administration will block Trump’s plan.

“In fact, we plan to strengthen public health measures around international travel in order to further mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” she tweeted on Tuesday morning. “With the pandemic worsening, and more contagious variants emerging around the world, this is not the time to be lifting restrictions on international travel.”

The U.S. has barred most visitors from Europe since mid-March last year, while the entry ban on Brazilians came two months later.

According to Reuters, Trump’s decision to rescind the travel restrictions has won support from COVID-19 task force members and public health officials.

