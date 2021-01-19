Chief Executive Carrie Lam said the usual small-circle election would be a better way to select the city’s leader, a sharp slap in the face of her predecessor Leung Chun-ying who proposed to ditch the election for consultations.

Though it is written in the Basic Law that the chief executive shall be selected “by election or through consultations held locally,” the practice of election has remained since the handover in 1997, said Lam on Tuesday morning before her weekly meeting with the Executive Council.

“To be honest, if you ask me, the chief executive should be elected as it has always been in the past,” Lam continued to hit out on Leung. “Because an election is not only about selecting a leader, it also allows candidates an opportunity to explain their aspirations and policies to the public when campaigning.”

Media reports revealed last week that Beijing mulls removing the 117 district councilors, most of whom are democrats, from the 1,200-member election committee for the CE election.

When asked about the reported political reform, Lam reiterated that Beijing has shown sincerity in introducing universal suffrage step-by-step in the territory over the years. “But some people in Hong Kong have obstructed the democratic development,” she blamed.

As the city is facing very high risks, even to the point of threatening national security or undermining the implementation of “one country, two systems,” it is understandable if Beijing wants to take actions, said Lam, who added that she would definitely cooperate fully.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play