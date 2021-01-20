British lawyer David Perry, QC, has withdrawn from prosecuting a trial involving nine democracy advocates including Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, and has been replaced by another counsel.

Hong Kong’s Department of Justice on Wednesday announced the change of counsel in the wake of criticism over the engagement of Perry, who had accepted its instruction on Jan. 12.

The department said that due to growing pressure and criticism from the United Kingdom community directed at Perry, he “expressed his concerns about such pressure and the exemption of quarantine, and indicated that the trial should proceed without him.”

In light of the public interest involved and the imminent trial date, the department had instructed another counsel to prosecute the trial as scheduled, according to the statement.

Earlier, Perry agreed to represent the Hong Kong government in pressing charges against the group of nine, who included media tycoon Lai and veteran barrister Martin Lee, in relation to a protest in August 2019.

His acceptance drew criticism in Britain. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Perry was behaving in “a pretty mercenary way” and providing the Chinese government with a public relations coup.

The department said in its statement that some criticism was ill-informed and conflated the matter with the city’s national security law.

As the legal proceedings were ongoing, it was inappropriate for anyone to comment on the case as it was a matter of sub judice, it said.

“No one should embark upon baseless speculations. Any unfair and unfounded allegation made with a view to undermining and discrediting our independent criminal justice system will be vehemently refuted,” the department said.

