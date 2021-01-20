Outgoing United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday declared in his final speech from the White House that his administration “imposed historic and monumental tariffs on China,” among a host of achievements said to have been made during his four-year tenure.

At the pre-recorded farewell speech, released by the White House at 4 p.m., Trump said: “We revitalized our alliances and rallied the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before.”

Separately, the long-standing Republican was also believed to have discussed with close aides the possibility of forming a new political group named “Patriot Party” after he stepped down, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

No further details were forthcoming from the sources and the White House had yet to comment, according to the report.

Since Americans went to the polls on Nov. 11, Trump had not once conceded defeat in the race that handed 306 electoral votes to Democratic candidate Joe Biden against his own 232. In terms of the popular vote, he garnered 46.8%, or 74,223,433 votes, while Biden won 51.%, totaling 81,283,563 votes.

In Tuesday’s farewell speech, Trump appeared to soften somewhat, though without directly referring to his rival. “This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck — a very important word,” he said.

“Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning.”

Trump touted a series of successes, saying how proud he was to be “the first president in decades who has started no new wars.” He also hailed historic peace deals the country achieved in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, Antony Blinken, who is U.S. President-elect Biden’s pick for Secretary of State, said he supported getting tough on China, but not by using the tactics Trump had adopted.

Avril Haines, Biden’s nominee to lead the U.S. intelligence community, also vowed to adopt a tough approach against China’s aggressive action.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play