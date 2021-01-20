World leaders sent congratulations to newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden, expressing their wishes to return to the international system of partnerships that had been sorely frayed during the America First administration of Donald Trump.

“The United States is back. And Europe stands ready. To reconnect with an old and trusted partner, to breathe new life into our cherished alliance. I look forward to working together with @JoeBiden,” European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen tweeted to congratulate the newly inaugurated president.

In post-Brexit London, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson sought to build on the oft-touted “special relationship” between the two countries. “I look forward to working with [Biden], and with his new administration, strengthening the partnership between our countries and working on our shared priorities: from tackling climate change, building back better from the pandemic and strengthening our transatlantic security.”

Set against the backdrop of a Washington locked down by security fears and a thorough social distancing to combat COVID-19, Biden was on Wednesday inaugurated as 46th president of the United States.

The ceremony came just two weeks after an invasion by pro-Trump supporters of Capitol Hill and amid the continuing surge in the deathtoll from the year-long COVID-19 pandemic. Both have underscored the deep fractures and divisions in U.S. society.

Pope Francis gave his blessing to the new administration, extending “cordial good wishes,” to Biden, a devout Catholic. “May the American people continue to draw strength from the lofty political, ethical and religious values that have inspired the nation since its founding,” the pope said, calling on God “to guide your efforts to foster understanding, reconciliation and peace within the United States and among the nations of the world.”

Following the four years of Trump’s leadership, the U.S. has been left with a more polarized society than ever, underscoring the task Biden faces is restoring American power and prestige globally. According to a survey by the European Council on Foreign Relations, more people think that the U.S. political system is broken, while many more believe China will be a stronger power than the U.S. in 10 years’ time.

Biden called for unity in his inauguration speech, saying “this is our historic moment of crisis and challenge. And unity is the path forward.”

His pledge and hope were echoed by Amanda Gorman, the 22-year-old who became the youngest poet to perform at the presidential inauguration. In her work for the occasion, she addressed the riot at the Capitol, calling for defense of democracy.

“We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it, would destroy our country if it meant delaying democracy,” she said, reciting her work.

“And this effort very nearly succeeded. But while democracy can be periodically delayed, it can never be permanently defeated.”

“It’s not that Trump never did anything good,” political commentator Thomas Friedman told the New York Times. “It’s that it was nowhere near worth the price of leaving our nation more divided, more sick — and with more people marinated in conspiracy theories — than at any time in modern history.”

