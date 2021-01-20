The privacy of WeChat users is of paramount importance and the Chinese platform does not keep any chat records, founder Allen Zhang has said.

Research and media reports have suggested the messaging app of Chinese technological behemoth Tencent actively blocks content that may displease the authorities.

Zhang’s comments on Tuesday came just days after Facebook-owned Whatsapp announced a delay in its privacy policy update, which had caused millions of users to migrate to other messaging apps.

He also responded to official calls that discouraged people from traveling home for the Lunar New Year amid fresh COVID-19 outbreaks.

WeChat would launch a new livestreaming function where people could greet their relatives in real time, Zhang said during a Guangzhou speech to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the app.

The platform had 1.09 billion daily active users, 330 million of whom had been using the video call function, he said.

