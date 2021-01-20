Hardline remarks from the outgoing Donald Trump administration on Islamic ethnic minorities in Xinjiang would pressure United States President-designate Joe Biden into making a clear stance on China’s suppression in the northwestern region, an observer said.

A day before Trump and his officials stepped down, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said China’s treatment of its Uighur Muslim population constituted “genocide and crimes against humanity.”

The last-ditch statement represented Trump’s discontent with China and his intention to pressurize his successor Biden, U.S.-based political commentator Deng Yuwen told Apple Daily.

It would be crucial for the next U.S. administration to join forces with its allies in Europe to tackle China together, Deng said. If this happened, “China would definitely be in bigger trouble,” he said. “China won’t need to worry much if [Biden] fails to join forces with Europe.”

It also remained to be seen what official stance would be taken by Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Antony Blinken, who had personally agreed with Pompeo’s assessment of Xinjiang, Deng added.

The Biden administration was expected to maintain a tough stance on China as his Democratic Party had long been hawkish on related issues including Xinjiang, Tibet, Taiwan and Hong Kong, political commentator Willy Lam said.

A bipartisan consensus had also been formed, identifying China as the biggest challenger to U.S. domination in world affairs at present and in the years to come, Lam added.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying on Wednesday accused the top U.S. diplomat of “fabricating lies” about Xinjiang and smearing China’s Communist Party.

Hua said the Xinjiang issues were “invented” by some U.S. politicians to undermine China’s security and stability.

