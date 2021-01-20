Newly inaugurated U.S. President Joe Biden declared that his “whole soul” was dedicated to uniting the American people and the nation, as he took office amid a raging pandemic that has claimed more than 400,000 lives in the country.

Biden took the oath of office in a scaled-down ceremony at the U.S. Capitol that lacked the crowds of previous years, with a sombre acknowledgement of the damage that COVID-19 has wreaked on the United States.

In his inauguration speech, the new president said the COVID-19 pandemic had taken more lives in one year than the total number of American lives lost during World War II.

“This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge,” Biden said. “And unity is the way forward.”

He added that politics “doesn’t have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path,” a stark message delivered just two weeks after Washington, D.C., was the site of unprecedented rioting by pro-Trump extremists seeking to overturn the certification of Biden’s election victory.

“Yet hear me clearly, disagreement must not lead to disunion,” the new president declared. He said the goal of the “riotous mob” to disrupt democracy was not achieved, and vowed that it never would be achieved. All American citizens, he said, have a duty to defend the truth and reject lies.

Biden warned that the United States may be entering the toughest period of the COVID-19 pandemic, but vowed that “we will get through this together.”

The new president also signalled a change of course after four years of Trump’s “America First” agenda strained relations with some of America’s traditional allies. “We will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again, not to meet yesterday’s challenges but today’s and tomorrow’s challenges,” he said.

“I give you my word. I will always level with you. I will defend the Constitution. I will defend democracy,” Biden said.

The inauguration ceremony also marked a historic first in the United States: the swearing-in of the first female vice president of America, former senator Kamala Harris.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play