“Kimchi is Korean, but it belongs to everyone,” a South Korean scholar has declared in the New York Times amid a row with China over which country owns the fermented cabbage dish.

University professor Seo Gyeong-deok on Tuesday took out a full-page advertisement on page five of section A in the New York Times Americas edition, as well as the International New York Times European and Asian editions.

In the ad, the Sungshin Women’s University academic said that the culture of making and sharing kimchi was listed as a form of intangible cultural heritage in 2013 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. He defended the dish as the iconic food of Korea, saying that it had been part of the Korean culture for thousands of years.

The fermented food was beloved by people across the globe, thus kimchi was Korean but belonged to everyone, the ad concluded.

“I have consulted with many advertising experts and kimchi experts, and I want to inform people all over the world about the exact facts of kimchi, rather than respond to the ridiculous ‘kimchi production process’ that has happened in China,” Seo told Dong-A newspaper.

“We are preparing videos in a multilingual series such as Korean, English and Chinese, and we plan to steadily promote the history through global video sites such as YouTube.”

The row between South Korea and China over kimchi started around the end of last year, when the Chinese launched an international standard to define fermented vegetables. The standard was for “paocai,” referring to popular pickled vegetables that originated in China’s Sichuan province, and was not related to Korea’s kimchi, the government in Seoul said at the time.

Seo sent an email to Chinese technological giant Baidu to protest at the website’s claim that kimchi’s origins were in China. Baidu responded on the Twitter-like Weibo platform, citing an article by a Korean scholar to say that the dish was exported to Korea 1,300 years ago before evolving into its current form.

The Chinese probably found the whole debate rather amusing, in contrast to the serious attitude adopted by the Koreans, perhaps due to the sensitive issue of national pride, state media Global Times cited Liaoning Academy of Social Sciences fellow Lu Chao as saying.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play