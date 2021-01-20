Harrow International School Hong Kong has paid more than HK$200 million (US$25.8 million) over seven years to a management firm run by local oil magnate Daniel Chiu, who is also the school’s founder and sits on its governing board.

Founded in 2012, Harrow Hong Kong is forbidden by law to pay directors like Chiu, as it is a non-profit-making international school that enjoys government support. As a director of a private management company, however, Chiu might have benefited financially by doing business with the school.

Apple Daily further discovered that Harrow Hong Kong had breached its deal with the government to set aside 10% of its total tuition income as scholarships and subsidies for needy students. Instead, the latest overall figure sat at 3.65%.

Harrow Hong Kong did not respond to Apple Daily’s requests for comment.

Last August, Harrow Hong Kong’s government lease for its Tuen Mun campus was renewed for five years with a nominal yearly rent of HK$1,000.

The school is operated by Harrow International School Foundation and relies on Harrow International Management Services for technical advice and management support, according to the school’s website.

Both the foundation and the management service firm are owned by private company Asia International Schools, where Chiu also serves as company director.

Another school director, Eric Leung, also served as director for Harrow International Management Services.

From 2013 to 2019, the Harrow foundation paid between HK$27.4 million to HK$44.6 million in management fees per year, totaling nearly HK$240 million. Notably, the school reported a deficit from 2013 to 2015 that ran as high as HK$29 million.

The payments were revealed by the press in 2015, which led then-lawmaker Ip Kin-yuen to say the school might have broken the law. However, the payment arrangements remained unchanged after the media exposé.

Ip, who is also vice president of the Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, told Apple Daily that the income of a non-profit-making school should be spent on the school itself instead of being made to benefit individuals. The government should confront and monitor the issue and, if necessary, reconsider its relationship with the school.

If the “management fees” were used as a loophole to transfer benefits to for-profit companies, it would defeat the point of the government offering beneficial terms to the school, Ip added.

In a statement, the Education Bureau said that, for non-profit-making international schools, the sponsoring body and operators must include standard provisions in their Memorandum and Articles of Association to ensure that “no portion of the income and property shall be paid or transferred directly or indirectly, by way of dividend, bonus or otherwise howsoever to members of the association.”

Asked about Harrow Hong Kong’s payment of management fees, the bureau said that school operators can hire management service firms based on their actual needs. The schools would need to submit audited accounts to the bureau annually.

The bureau said it would take follow-up actions if relevant organizations contravene the terms of their service agreements.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play