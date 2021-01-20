More than 30 lawyers have quit their jobs at Hong Kong’s Department of Justice in the past two years, raising speculation about internal rifts on prosecutorial decisions.

Between January 2019 and the start of December 2020, the department lost 33 lawyers on grounds such as retirement and resignation, a spokesperson told Apple Daily. No details were provided on their seniority or reasons for leaving.

Asked about the manpower loss from 2014 to 2018, the spokesperson would only say that “departures over the past few years have stayed at around the same level.”

The department had 88 directorate-level lawyers and 385 non-directorate-level lawyers as of Dec. 31, 2019, according to its official website. That meant the departures in 2019 and 2020 would represent roughly 7% of the staff strength.

Margaret Yu, a senior assistant director of public prosecutions, recently resigned and would leave her post in March, local newspaper Singtao Daily reported. Yu was said to be planning to resettle in Canada with her husband.

Last July, director of public prosecutions David Leung resigned after saying he did not “see eye to eye” with the department head, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng, on prosecutorial policy and that the situation “had not improved.”

Asked about the frequency of the exits, Cheng on Wednesday said the department often saw personnel changes for reasons such as retirement, emigration or a return to private practice.

“[The departures] are not out of the ordinary, and I hope everyone can treat them in a normal way,” she told reporters. “I believe those who are still working at the department will promote justice and the rule of law.”

Former lawmaker Lam Cheuk-ting of the Democratic Party said some of the government lawyers might have left their jobs after disagreeing with their higher-ups over which cases to prosecute.

A legal industry source told Apple Daily that the department had been putting out job ads but attracting only a limited number of candidates. Most applicants could progress to the second round of interviews because the competition was not very fierce, the source said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play