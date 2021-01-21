Veteran barrister Paul Harris was elected on Thursday to chair the Hong Kong Bar Association for the next one year.

The British senior counsel, 68, clinched the role uncontested at the professional body of barristers. He is a public law and human rights specialist with experience in representing major cases on the right to protest, and has also defended minorities and foreign domestic workers. One of Harris’ current cases is that of protester Adam Ma, who is the first to be charged under Hong Kong’s national security law.

Upon his election, Harris said that it was a difficult time for both the association and the city’s rule of law at the moment. He did not like violent demonstrators, he said, but neither did he like authorities who abused their power.

“I will be trying in my term to strengthen the rule of law in any way I can,” he said.

Harris also took the opportunity to express concerns about some provisions of the national security law, including those that stipulated certain officials could not be challenged in court, the possibility of defendants facing trial in mainland China, and the exclusion of jury trials. These provisions could not be consistent with the Basic Law, he said. He hoped to get the government to modify the national security law to enable the reinstatement of extradition agreements.

Foreign countries have canceled extradition pacts with Hong Kong after Beijing’s passage of national security legislation last year, which allows for suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Hong Kong had some very good judges, Harris said, declaring that he had been “utterly appalled and disgusted” over attacks on judges. He promised to try his best to protect the independence of the judiciary.

On the decision of British Queen’s Counsel David Perry this week to pull out of prosecuting Hong Kong activists because of public pressure, Harris said the quarantine exemption issue was a very controversial matter because “they may infect people.”

Harris first qualified as a lawyer in the United Kingdom in 1976. He started practicing in Hong Kong in 1993 and was appointed senior counsel in 2006.

He was also the first chair of the Bar Human Rights Committee of England and Wales and the founding chair of the Hong Kong Human Rights Monitor. He had not been in Hong Kong during the past few years and had returned for the association’s election.

Harris will take over from outgoing chair Philip Dykes, 67, who has occupied the seat for the last three years following an initial one-year term between 2005 and 2006. During Dykes’ tenure, the association became more vocal about legal and social issues facing Hong Kong, especially during 2019 when mass protests rocked the city.

Over the past few years, the association’s relations with Beijing had taken a turn for the worse as regular exchanges between the two sides were completely suspended.

Assisting Harris in his new role will be the two vice chairs of the association’s governing Bar Council, namely senior counsel Anita Yip, who will go on to serve a second term, and incumbent council member Erik Shum.

Thursday’s election also determined the officeholders of the remaining seats on the Bar Council. Pauline Leung and Robin D’Souza would continue in the same roles. Senior counsel Derek Chan and barristers Isaac Chan and Azan Marwah were newly elected members. Like Harris, these seven lawyers also won the seats uncontested.

