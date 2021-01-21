It was an unnecessary move by the Hong Kong Department of Justice to hire a British Queen’s Counsel for the prosecution of pro-democracy activists, Executive Councilor and barrister Ronny Tong said on Thursday.

David Perry was initially hired to prosecute the case involving Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai and others, accused of unlawful assembly in August 2019. Another barrister has been chosen by the government, after Perry chose to step down following massive criticism in the United Kingdom including those from the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who called Perry a “mercenary.”

Lai’s case was not a complicated one despite the involvement of high-profile figures, and the Hong Kong government has gradually sought fewer and fewer outside prosecutors as there is an abundance of local talent, Tong told a RTHK talk show.

The Department of Justice should explain why an outside counsel was required, he said.

Outside counsel would be needed for sensitive cases where many barristers may have conflicts of interest, or because they specialized in certain legal areas that local lawyers did not have enough experience, Tong said. The court had rejected some applications from the Department of Justice to hire foreign barristers following opposition from the Hong Kong Bar Association, he added.

Perry had frequently been hired by the Hong Kong government since the era of former chief executive Donald Tsang, but Hong Kong has enough senior counsels who are well-equipped for his cases, Tong said.

Tong also said he was angered and disappointed by the British government’s interference of judicial independence and rule of law. The U.K. had threatened to reconsider sending judges to the top Hong Kong court, and the recent move was perhaps aimed at creating an excuse to prove that Hong Kong’s rule of law has diminished, he said.

Under legal principles, lawyers representing both sides should be of similar seniority in order to be fair, and the U.K. should respect this and not put politics into the process, he said.

The situation was unfavorable as the prosecution should not be interfered by politics, University of Hong Kong principal law lecturer Eric Cheung said on a Commercial Radio talk show on Thursday.

But it was doubtful if the Department of Justice was truly free from interference, as its head and other officials are also members of the Committee for Safeguarding National Security, Cheung said. It was difficult to tell who is right or wrong under the current situation, he added.

