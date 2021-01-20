Hong Kong’s stock index on Wednesday rose close to the 30,000 level amid a rush of mainland Chinese funds, as turnover hit HK$300 billion (US$38.7 billion) for a second consecutive day.

The city’s benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 320 points to 29,962 at Wednesday’s close to mark its highest level in 20 months. Turnover reached HK$300 billion, slightly down from an all-time high of HK$301 billion on Tuesday.

Mainland Chinese tech giants were the main drivers of Wednesday’s rise, with Tencent up by 3.7% to HK$680 and Meituan up by 9.1% to HK$372. Alibaba rose 8.5% to HK$265, stimulated by the first appearance its founder Jack Ma made in more than two months.

Handset component manufacturer BYD Electronic posted a 10.7% rise while health information technology firms AliHealth and JD Health rose by 17.1% and 15.4%, respectively.

A total of HK$20.29 billion in mainland funds were channeled in on Wednesday, and HK$26.6 billion on Tuesday, through a cross-border investment platform linking Hong Kong and mainland markets.

Market observers said investors should exercise caution as the influx of mainland funds might not last long.

The upbeat stock market did not fully reflect the actual economy, as the outlook for global economic conditions remained poor, said Dickie Wong, the executive director of research at Kingston Securities.

Wong expected the Hang Seng Index would peak at levels around 30,000 before the influx of mainland funds receded in the lead-up to the Lunar New Year on Feb. 10.

The benchmark index had recorded a 3,000-point rise over the past month and was expected to hover at 30,000 in the near future, said Stevan Tam, Fulbright Securities’ research director.

Investment management company BlackRock said investors should hold stocks in both the United States and China even though tensions are expected to remain high this year due to competition on technology and trade.

