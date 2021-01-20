A HK$780 million (US$100 million) project to chart Hong Kong’s history has come under fire after its first volume wrongly cited a scholar’s research.

The “Hong Kong Chronicles” is led by Our Hong Kong Foundation, a think tank founded by Hong Kong’s former chief executive Tung Chee-hwa. The project unveiled its first volume in December and aims to publish 30 million words over eight years.

The first volume mistakenly said that Hong Kong swimmer Yeung Sau-king won three events in the Far Eastern Championship Games in 1933 and took home three gold medals in the same competition the following year.

In fact, Yeung won five events at the 1933 games and scored four gold medals in 1934, historian Pun Wai-lin said.

Pun, author of “In search of ‘Mermaid’ Yeung Sau-king,” issued a statement distancing herself from the history project, saying that it cited her book as reference material but made the mistake nonetheless.

Yeung took part in the 1936 Olympics and was among the first generation of competitive female swimmers to represent Hong Kong, Pun wrote, adding that the history surrounding the swimmer had been distorted in mainland China for years.

The volume’s editor-in-chief, Joseph Ting, apologized to her and promised to fix the error in reprints, Pun said.

The same volume was earlier found to have bungled the details of Pui Ching Middle School’s history.

The “Hong Kong Chronicles” has received the backing of Chief Executive Carrie Lam, who praised it in her policy address last year as a tool to “help young people understand the inseparable relationship between Hong Kong and the nation” and strengthen their sense of national identity.

In a statement to Apple Daily, the Home Affairs Bureau said the government supported the history project but does not play a role in the drafting and editing process. The work is conducted by experts and scholars under the Our Hong Kong Foundation, a spokesperson said.

Critics have previously voiced concerns that the “Hong Kong Chronicles” might be a political mission by Beijing to push for patriotic education, and the volumes might be used in schools as formal teaching material.

Click here for Chinese version

