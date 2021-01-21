The use of minority languages in local schools violates the Chinese constitution regarding the implementation of Mandarin Chinese in the country, the chairman of the Commission of Legislative Affairs of the National People’s Congress Shen Chunyao said on Wednesday.

The discussion stemmed from the months-long protests in China’s northern region of Inner Mongolia, where the local ethnic Mongolian population took to the streets and launched class boycotts last year against local authorities’ introduction of Mandarin Chinese as the language of instruction in schools. They accused the authorities of launching a “cultural genocide.”

While a number of protesters were arrested for “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a crime punishable by five-year imprisonment, the secretary-general and the director of education of Inner Mongolia were also removed from their positions during the crackdown.

The central government in Beijing had not revealed its stance on the incident until Wednesday, when Shen required local governments to adhere to the Chinese constitution in the promotion of Mandarin in the country.

In a Wednesday meeting of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, Shen made a report on the review work in 2020, saying that the use of ethnic languages in schools as a language of instruction violated Article 19 of the Chinese constitution, which reads: “The state promotes the nationwide use of Mandarin.”

