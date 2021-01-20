Taiwan’s foreign ministry has thanked incoming U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for expressing strong support for Taiwan during his confirmation hearing.

The self-ruled island will work with Joe Biden’s administration to deepen the existing strong foundation of the relationship between Taiwan and the U.S. and to promote peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region together, the ministry said.

At the confirmation hearing before the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Blinken said there has been “a strong and long bipartisan commitment to Taiwan” in the U.S. on the basis of the Taiwan Relations Act and the U.S.-China joint communiques. Part of the commitment “is making sure that Taiwan has the ability to defend itself against aggression,” he added.

The U.S. hopes Taiwan will be able to play a more important role in global affairs, including at international organizations, Blinken said. The island should join organizations that do not require a country status, and for those that do require such a status, Taiwan should still participate through other ways, he added.

The incoming administration will “take a hard look” into the regulations promulgated by outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo over the lifting of restrictions on contact between American and Taiwanese officials, pursuant to the Taiwan Assurance Act, Blinken added.

Blinked also said that he has met with Taiwanse President Tsai Ing-wen a number of times. He praised Taiwan’s efforts combating the pandemic as well as being a role model for democracy, having a strong economy and its technological development.

The restrictions that Pompeo lifted on Jan. 9 were set by the Obama administration after Taiwan’s top representative to the U.S. at the time, Shen Lyu-shun, conducted a New Year’s Day flag-raising ceremony in 2015 at his Twin Oaks residence in Washington despite U.S. disapproval. It was the first time the Republic of China flag was raised at the estate since Taiwan and the U.S. severed official ties in 1979.

The restrictions included barring Taiwanese representatives in the U.S. from entering the State Department and barring State Department officials from entering Taiwanese representative offices in the U.S. Washington also banned the display of Republic of China flags at U.S. government agencies and on social media. The flags are also banned at Twin Oaks.

The lifting of restrictions by Pompeo was seen as a big step for U.S.-Taiwan relations.

Under the Taiwan Assurance Act, the Secretary of State must conduct a review of the department’s guidance governing relations with Taiwan no later than 180 days after the law’s enactment.

The act also states that it is the “sense of Congress” that the Department of State’s guidance should be crafted “with the intent to deepen and expand United States-Taiwan relations, and be based on the value, merits, and importance of the United States-Taiwan relationship.”

