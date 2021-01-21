Local COVID-19 cases have surged again across mainland China ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday period, with false-negative cases also on the rise.

There were 144 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, of which 126 were locally confirmed cases, the National Health Commission reported on Thursday.

Just over half of the cases were identified in the northern Heilongjiang province, while all the cases were found in northern China.

In Shijiazhuang, the provincial capital of Hebei in northern China, a three-year-old girl did not test positive until her sixth COVID-19 test. The girl’s mother was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Monday.

In Beijing, a 63-year-old woman was found to have spread the virus to at least five people, including her nine-year-old grandson and a 64-year-old neighbor.

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, mainland China has recorded 88,701 cases, with 4,635 deaths.

