Mainland Chinese capital on Thursday propelled Hong Kong’s benchmark index to a 20-month high, lifting it past 30,000 at one point.

The early gains were partially offset by pullbacks as the Hang Seng Index closed at 29,927, down 34 points. Trading volume on the main board fell by 11.78% compared with Wednesday, amounting to HK$264.9 billion (US$34.2 billion).

In early trading, the local bourse topped 30,135, a level unseen since May 2019, as it was buoyed by yet another high in United States equities in New York. Although the momentum was not sustained, blue chip HSBC closed 2% up while Chinese internet giant Tencent hit a record high with a 0.4% advance. Alibaba and Xiaomi slipped by 2% and 3% respectively.

Transactions were boosted by southbound mainland capital that amounted to HK$82.6 billion, including net purchases worth HK$16.3 billion. Deals transacted using mainland funds marked a decline from the HK$20.3 billion recorded on Wednesday. Still, it was the 14th consecutive day of mainland-related net purchases surpassing HK$10 billion.

Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities, said the recent stock market boom reflected investor confidence around the inauguration of U.S. President Joe Biden, continued qualitative easing by global central banks and mainland China’s economic recovery.

Francis Kwok, vice president of the Hong Kong Institute of Financial Analysts and Professional Commentators Limited, reminded investors to stay vigilant as the city’s bourse had marked gains of nearly 4,000 points within two months.

