A forest that is meant to shield the ancient Chinese city of Dunhuang from the surrounding desert has been illegally decimated for years to make way for commercial grape farms, mainland media reports.

Yangguan forest was purposefully created on the edge of Kumtag Desert in north-central Gansu province in 1963. It is the only sandstorm barrier in the region, playing a significant role in conserving water and soil and safeguarding agriculture and Dunhuang city from desertification in Kumtag, the sixth largest of China’s eight deserts and the most restless of them all.

Now, many of the trees are gone. Once spreading over 20,000 mu (3,330 acres), Yangguan has been reduced to barely a quarter of its former size in more than a decade of rampant logging to clear the land for the planting of grapes, according to an investigation by Xinhua news agency’s Economic Information Daily.

The deforestation has ripped open a gap of about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) in width, giving the advancing desert a direct route to the richly cultured Dunhuang and spelling an ecological disaster.

Neatly sawn tree trunks lay everywhere on the ground, Economic Information Daily found in a visit to the area. The media outlet could not find any signage about Yangguan’s official status as a forest built for the public interest.

Labourers who had been working in the forest for 20 years said that it had taken several generations to remove the sand dunes, cultivate the land for vegetation and build the Yangguan forest in an attempt to protect Dunhuang.

A number of contractors showed up 10 years ago, rented the woodland and started developing grape farms, they said. Production from the farms became the main income that supported the forest.

The deforestation would increase desertification risks, said Si Jianhua, a researcher from the Northwest Institute of Eco-Environment and Resources under the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Once the ecology of Yangguan was damaged, it would be hard to recover the environment within a short period of time, public administration professor He Zhe of the Central Party School said.

Greenpeace told Apple Daily that Yangguan was listed in an official document as an important “national-level” forest for the public interest. Strict standards and management requirements were in place to govern conservation and logging activity in the forest.

The environmental group urged the government to conduct an in-depth and transparent investigation to find out what had happened.

After the news report was published, the Gansu provincial government announced sending an investigation team to cover the case.

