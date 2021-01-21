Beijing may breathe a sigh of relief after the outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump left the Oval Office, together with his hawkish strategy against China, with the Chinese Communist Party’s mouthpiece celebrating America’s riddance of Trump on Thursday.

“Good Riddance, Donald Trump!” Xinhua News Agency tweeted on Thursday, with a picture of the U.S. Capitol Building under a snowstorm.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying congratulated Joe Biden’s inauguration, saying that with the concerted effort between the U.S. and China, the “angels of kindness in Sino-U.S. relations can overcome evil forces.”

“A small number of anti-China politicians in the United States have lied too much, incited too much hatred and division out of their own selfish interests, and the Chinese and American people have suffered greatly,” she said in a daily press briefing in Beijing. “I look forward to the returning of the right track of Sino-U.S. relations at an early date.”

Ties between Beijing and Washington have fallen to its lowest level under Trump’s administration since the two superpowers established formal diplomatic relations about four decades ago. Starting in 2018, Trump has launched a trade war against his counterpart Xi Jinping, imposing tariffs and other barriers to thousands of articles from China.

Beijing also sanctioned the former state secretary Mike Pompeo, and 27 other former officials, including health secretary Alex Azar and Keith Krach, undersecretary of economic growth, energy and the environment, several hours before they stepped down. Both Azar and Krach visited Taiwan last year.

But things may not be as bright as Beijing might perceive, as the incoming state secretary Antony Blinken clearly supports Trump’s China policy. Su Tzu-yun, a senior analyst at the government-funded think tank Institute for National Defense and Security Research in Taiwan, suggested that the cabinet members nominated by Biden, including those of defense, foreign affairs, intelligence, homeland security and finance, would remain a tough stance on China.

Fan Shih-ping, a political science professor at the National Taiwan Normal University, believes that the current U.S. policy on China would not be “completely” reversed by Biden. The new administration might, instead, focus more on issues regarding Hong Kong, Xinjiang, the South China Sea and human rights, he added.

