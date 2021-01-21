Unlike some segments of Hong Kong society, nurse Lau Hoi-man did not believe in the more extreme political agendas, but he was arrested anyway.

Lau, 36, became a law enforcement target earlier this month just for running in informal primary polls held within the pro-democracy camp in the summer of 2020. For one who would never consider himself radical, the frontline nurse of a public hospital found himself lumped together with 54 others for allegedly breaking the city’s daunting national security law.

The 55 comprised both organizers and candidates of the primary, which the police said was part of a plot to paralyze the government and trigger “mutual destruction.” Lau’s involvement was limited to contesting the health-sector candidacy, which he won.

In reality, Lau had criticized talk of “mutual destruction,” or “laam chaau” in Cantonese. This call to perish together in order to bring down the ruling power was favored by some activists and politicians. But Lau said he did not subscribe to the mentality that “if we burn, you burn with us.”

“There is still a long road ahead for Hongkongers,” he said. “Is ‘mutual destruction’ the only path? I have my doubts, which is why I don’t support it.”

Lau said that while he had considered the risk of arrest before participating in the primary, he never thought it would be for “endangering national security.” His detention on such grounds was “preposterous,” he said, arguing that mutual destruction was not a game plan which any one individual could decide on.

On a lighter note, Lau joked that his arrest had caused him to miss two shifts at the hospital. He was active in the medical community and had advocated for the sector during the pandemic as a board member of the workers’ union.

Hong Kong has seen fresh waves of targeting activists, lawyers and politicians in the past few months, and the clampdown has only intensified. Following the mass arrest operation on Jan. 6, another 11 were apprehended on Jan. 14 on suspicion of assisting offenders believed to be the 12 Hongkongers caught in mainland waters last year on their way to Taiwan.

As the sense of political persecution deepened, Lau’s first-hand experience in being arrested had stirred up feelings of pessimism about the future of Hong Kong politics.

“The space for voices of democracy and freedom is continuing to shrink. If the government keeps going against the people, mutual destruction would be the result and the government would be the cause of it,” he said.

Lau believed that the arrests would not stop here.

While he did not regret taking part in the primary, he would not harbor hopes of running in the official legislative election, postponed from last September to this September, he said.

A seat in the Legislative Council would not serve much purpose, he said, given the government’s disqualification of pro-democracy lawmakers at a whim, its deferment of an entire parliamentary election and various levels of persecution of political critics.

But he would continue to seek ways to fight for democracy, both at his workplace and in the health sector.

“Hongkongers should use every available channel and all legal means to have our voices heard,” he said.

