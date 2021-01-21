Jack Ma’s financial technology firm Ant Group saw its valuation drop by a massive 66 percent after the Chinese central bank launched a crackdown on market monopoly, a news report said.

Ant, the electronic payment affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba, tried to enter the stock market last year and at its peak was valued at US$320 billion. Now, Bloomberg has valued the company at an estimated US$108 billion, down 66.3%.

The value of Ant’s mobile and online payment platform, Alipay, might be halved after the People’s Bank of China announced an anti-monopoly proposal that would break up its monopoly of the market, senior Bloomberg analyst Francis Chan said.

Alipay has roughly one billion users, taking up 55 percent of the mobile payment market in China.

Meanwhile, Ma has resurfaced after a three-month absence. He reassured investors of his well-being in a video, which prompted a rally in the shares of Alibaba.

The billionaire, China’s richest man according to the latest Forbes list, had not been seen publicly since Oct. 24, when he criticised Chinese financial regulators at a summit in Shanghai. He suffered a major repercussion for his words when authorities canceled Ant’s US$37 billion stock market launch, which would have been the largest listing debut in the world. Ant’s vice president Yi Ming reportedly resigned his position last year.

