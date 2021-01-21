The Indian state of Gujarat has decided to change the name of dragon fruit to “lotus,” in a bid to disassociate it from China.

The government of Gujarat, the home state of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, renamed the fruit “kamalam,” meaning lotus. It has also made a suggestion to rename the fruit to the Indian Council of Agriculture Research.

The new name was given due to the outer shape of the fruit, which resembles a lotus, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said at a press conference on Tuesday. The name dragon fruit was not appropriate, and reminded people of China, he explained.

Kamalam is Sanskrit for the lotus flower, which is India’s national flower, and the election symbol of the Bharatiya Janata Party to which both Rupani and Modi belong.

Farmers in the Kutch district of the state, where the fruit is grown, have used the new name when selling it.

The opposition in India believed the decision was only a distraction as the ruling party had failed to make any achievements.

Relations between India and China have soured in recent months following a military standoff along the Himalayan border, with casualties on both sides.

Indians poked fun at the decision, as some asked if the Gujarat government would also change the names for banana and orange according to their shapes.

