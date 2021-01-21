A military aircraft of the United States operated in Taiwan’s air space and caught the attention of traffic control officers as it was flying too near an Eva Air plane, a military news website reported.

The aircraft was identified as a U.S. Air Force KC-135 aerial refueling tanker named Pearl50, according to the website Alert 5. On Jan. 13, it came just 1,000 feet vertically away from civilian flight BR225 off the south of Taiwan.

An audio clip circulating online showed how an officer of Taiwan’s air traffic control center warned the military jet to “depart immediately” as it was interfering with the local air space.

Taiwanese authorities and EVA Air both confirmed the report, but officials said the civilian flight continued on its original path with a reminder to the flight captain to stay alert. It was unclear if the incident triggered any collision avoidance alarm. Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration added that the intruding aircraft did not respond to calls from air traffic controllers to identify itself.

An aviation expert said that emergency protocols might be triggered when two aircraft came as close as 500 feet apart. Alex Lu of the Chaoyang University of Technology told Apple Daily that most flights were also equipped with an anti-collision system which would automatically take an aeroplane away from danger.

Click here for Chinese version

