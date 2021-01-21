Some overseas Hongkongers are allegedly setting up a shadow Hong Kong parliament to hold so-called online elections, but critics warn that this may violate Beijing’s national security law implemented in the city.

The shadow Legislative Council aims to provide Hongkongers with a voice in the international arena, according to Simon Cheng, who was detained in mainland China while he was working at the British Consulate in Hong Kong. Cheng, who is currently seeking asylum in the United Kingdom, said he is part of a group of overseas Hongkongers setting up the platform.

“Legislators” would elect their own leader in the shadow parliament with each term lasting four years, according to Cheng. The group would meet regularly via video conference calls and convening for one annual face-to-face summit. Those who have running and voting powers should be permanent residents of Hong Kong, but details of the structure and administration of the council will require more discussion and consultation.

The group has also been discussing ways to protect voters’ identities, such as providing VPN services to mask their locations online.

Critics have warned of the risks associated with the proposed shadow parliament. Chinese University of Hong Kong lecturer and political commentator Ivan Choy said he did not view the concept in a positive light.

After more than 50 academics, politicians and activists were arrested earlier this month over an informal primary election held last summer by the pro-democratic camp, Choy said it would be extremely high risk for anyone running or voting in elections held under a shadow parliament.

Barrister Anson Wong said such an organization might violate the “collusion with foreign powers” section of the national security law. Even if the platform was established to give Hongkongers a voice, the risks were high due to the “fluidity” and ambiguity of the law.

The group set up a three-month public consultation on the idea in December last year and that 1,600 submissions have been received so far, Cheng said. Most of those were in favor of establishing the platform, he added.

Cheng hoped that consultation results could be analyzed and discussed among political scientists and legal experts, and hoped to include more academics in structuring the council.

He said that the group hopes to publish results of the public consultation as well as a draft of the council constitution mid-year.

The police and security bureau have not replied to Apple Daily about whether such an organization would violate any legal issues.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play