Two civil rights advocates who were held in Chinese custody for about a year finally met with their attorneys and were said to have been ill-treated.

Legal academic Xu Zhiyong was allegedly allowed just two to four hours of sleep on some days; he received only a Chinese steamed bun during mealtimes and had to pay for other food. Beijing-based human rights lawyer Ding Jiaxi was similarly subjected to sleep deprivation, and was limited to drinking about 600 milliliters of water a day, according to the attorneys.

Xu said he had no regrets about pursuing freedom, social justice and his love for China. “Let us work together and bear witness to this great era,” he was quoted as saying.

The claims about life in custody emerged after the pair spoke to their attorneys via video link on Thursday from a detention center in Linshu county in southern Shandong province. It was their first contact with the outside world since they were apprehended months ago for “inciting subversion of state power,” a charge that was recently replaced by the more serious “subversion of state power,” which could lead to life imprisonment.

Police arrested Ding in December 2019 and Xu in February 2020. Prior to that, the duo had attended a covert gathering of lawyers and rights activists in Xiamen, Fujian province, to discuss the future and governance of China.

The two were then held incommunicado and under surveillance in state-designated residential facilities for more than six months, until the authorities officially approved their arrests in June last year.

According to Xu’s attorney, the Thursday meeting exposed the lack of food granted to his client. Conditions at the Linshu detention center were quite poor, the attorney said.

Xu claimed to have been kept from sleeping adequately for 10 days, with four hours of sleep allowed in the first five days and two hours in the next five days.

He looked to be in a fair condition and was calm and optimistic, according to the attorney. He showed great concern for happenings in mainland China and around the world in the past one year, and thanked the outside community for supporting him.

Both Xu and Ding are leading figures in the New Citizens’ Movement, a civil rights group that has called for constitutional reform and criticised government corruption. Xu once penned a letter urging Chinese President Xi Jinping to step down over COVID-19.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play