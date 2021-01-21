The surrogacy market created by wealthy Chinese families is back under scrutiny, hot on the heels of a scandal revolving around the surrogate children of a pair of Chinese celebrities.

Formerly a couple, Zhang Heng and Zheng Shuang are grappling with more than just a lawsuit around a thorny money dispute in mainland China. It has also been revealed that the celebrity duo are the parents of two children born to surrogate mothers overseas.

An investigation by Apple Daily found solid demand from Chinese families looking for surrogate mothers, particularly women living in the United States and Ukraine.

Those seeking assistance come from all walks of life, including officials who have cashed in on the pricey service, which can cost US$200,000 and beyond.

Apple Daily learned during a visit to one such service provider in Taiwan that America was among the top destinations because the child could pave the way for the parents’ migration.

“A baby born through surrogacy will have U.S. citizenship automatically and can go to schools in the U.S. It is a big plus if you as parents want to immigrate to the U.S. in the future,” a staffer of the Taiwan-based firm said.

Meanwhile, Ukraine is competitive because of its lower costs, with packages costing as little as US$55,000. Other viable yet less popular destinations include Canada and Russia.

The issue around surrogacy remains highly controversial in China, where it is an offense, although demand is high among well-off families. Multiple corrupt officials have also been accused of receiving kickbacks from discounted surrogacy services.

Service providers offer prospective parents the option of selecting the gender of their next generation, in one of the most controversial features of the technology.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play