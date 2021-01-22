The Hong Kong Hospital Authority is clawing back salaries paid to employees who participated in a five-day strike last February to emphasize their concerns about COVID-19, it announced on Friday.

About 7,000 HKHA employees, medical workers at public hospitals, walked off the job last Feb. 3 to 7 to urge the Hong Kong government to close the border with mainland China, the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The strikers claimed that closing all the border checkpoints was the only way to keep the epidemic at bay. At that point, the city had had 15 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Hong Kong government eventually closed the borders to all nonlocal entries starting from March 25, leaving only the crossings at the airport, Shenzhen Bay and the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge open.

On Friday, the Hospital Authority Employees Alliance said the HKHA has begun asking employees who participated in the strike to return their five-day wages before Feb. 10, or they would have it deducted from their February salaries. The union released the news through Facebook.

The HKHA also condemned the medical workers for dining in groups and not wearing protective equipment in hospitals, the labor union added.

However, union chairwoman Winnie Yu repudiated the hospital authority’s claims, calling the HKHA hypocritical and politically biased. She argued that all public hospitals failed to provide the staff with enough protective gear last year.

“Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan was once seen going shopping with her friends during the pandemic,” Yu added. “Did the HKHA management condemn her then?”

The union on Friday called on members not to take any immediate action, but to await an announcement from the alliance about its further response, which is due soon.

The hospital authority has said it will not proceed with any further disciplinary action; it reportedly decided in November last year to claw back the five days’ wages. The HKHA has not yet replied to Apple Daily’s inquiries about the salary deductions.

