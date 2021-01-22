The former chief of Hong Kong’s stock market, Charles Li, may have breached a rule on post-retirement business activity because of his work in creating a new financing platform for technological firms, Apple Daily has learned.

The 60-year-old former head of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing revealed during a forum last week that he was working on a new digital platform, Micro Connect. The venture plans to invest in small and medium-sized tech firms with potentially high profit yields.

According to an internal HKEX policy, senior employees are not allowed to take part, serve or work in any jobs that have potential conflicts of interest or share similar business natures with the HKEX during a three-month transition period after leaving the company. Li retired on Dec. 31, 2020.

The HKEX policy also bans former employees from working as partners, directors or employees of such businesses during the transition period.

The Micro Connect project is being run by the private company New Markets HK Limited. The Hong Kong-based firm filed a trademark application for the project on Dec. 31 last year, the day of Li’s retirement, Apple Daily found during an examination of the Company Registry.

Although Li apparently has no formal role at New Markets HK, his remarks last week showed that he might have breached the HKEX policy by participating in the project.

The HKEX declined to comment when contacted by Apple Daily. In a reply to the newspaper’s inquiry, Li would only say that the Micro Connect project is still proceeding.

New Markets HK Limited, founded on Oct. 29, is owned by the offshore firm New Markets (BVI). New Markets HK’s sole board director is Zhang Gaobo, a co-founder of Oriental Patron Financial Group.

In 2017 Li had proposed establishing a new board on the Hong Kong Exchange for new startups. But the plan was aborted after the HKEX changed listing rules on its main board to include companies with weighted voting rights, not-yet-profitable biotech companies and those seeking a second listing in Hong Kong.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play