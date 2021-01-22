President Joe Biden has named a four-decade veteran Taiwan-American journalist at Voice of America as acting head of the U.S. Agency for Global Media, replacing CEO Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker accused of using his position to interfere in the editorial independence of America’s government press organizations that operate abroad.

Kelu Chao, a VOA program director overseeing production and content distribution across television, radio, internet and mobile platforms, began working at the U.S. Congress-funded broadcaster as soon as she arrived in America about 20 years ago. She is the eldest daughter of Chao Jun-ting, former deputy director of Central Daily News in Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Chao replaced Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker who claims to be a loyal supporter of former president Donald Trump. During his tenure at the agency, he was accused of obstructing the independence of the VOA editorial board, which saw him and his aides barred by a court order from interfering in any newsrooms under the aegis of the USAGM.

Pack was the subject of several whistleblower complaints to Congress alleging mismanagement and installation of cronies to public funds, VOA reported.

“There must be an accounting for what has happened over the past six months. It must be transparent. New leadership’s support will be critical,” VOA cited David Seide, senior counsel representing more than 20 whistleblowers at VOA, as saying.

Chao will oversee the USAGM’s networks, including VOA, Radio Free Asia, the Office of Cuba Broadcasting and Middle East Broadcasting Networks.

VOA reported that Chao was tasked with undoing the policies of her predecessor so as to increase the transparency of the USAGM, in an echo of Biden’s first moves at unraveling Trump’s legacy.

