The total number of COVID-19 cases has exceeded 10,000 in Hong Kong, one year after the city detected its first case on Jan 23, 2020.

Of the 81 cases detected on Saturday, 78 were locally transmitted of which 35 cases have unknown sources of infection, the Centre for Health Protection reported. The remaining three infections were imported.

There might be small-scale hidden transmission in elderly homes, the head of CHP’s communicable disease branch Chuang Shuk-kwan said.

Of the local cases, 21 reside in Yau Ma Tei where there has been a mini-outbreak of the coronavirus in recent days.

Six of the local infections come from Sham Shui Po, one of the two designated districts where if one case of infection is found in a building in the past 14 days, anyone who has stayed in that building for more than two hours would be subjected to compulsory testing. Three buildings in Sham Shui Po were included in the mandatory testing notice on Saturday.

Outside the two designated districts of Sham Shui Po and Jordan, visitors and residents will be subjected to compulsory testing only when two or more confirmed cases not epidemiologically linked to each other are found in two or more units in a building in the past 14 days. Three more buildings — one in Mongkok, one in Wan Chai and one in To Kwa Wan — fell into that category on Saturday.

Meanwhile, an 83-year-old woman tested positive for COVID-19 only after the third test. She had been hospitalized in Hong Kong Baptist Hospital from Jan. 15 to 20, where she tested negative twice. She had a fever on Jan. 19 before testing positive and sent to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

There were 26 more residents from Kensington Plaza in Jordan who were sent to quarantine centers on Saturday. Residents living in flats C of the building have been asked to evacuate since Friday due to a possible COVID-19 transmission in the building through the “chimney effect.”

Other new local cases include a 40-year-old policeman who was stationed at Hong Kong Police College in Wong Chuk Hang, a clerk in Tuen Mun Eye Centre and a renovation worker who lives in Peng Lai Court on Peng Chau Island and works in Discovery Bay.

