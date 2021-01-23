The Hong Kong government has ordered a 48-hour lockdown of residential blocks in Jordan, affecting about 10,000 people as it struggles to curb the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the city.

Residents who stayed for two hours in the region in the past 14 days must be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday and are not allowed to leave until Monday. The region was bound by Woosung Street to the east, Nanking Street to the south, Battery Street to the west and Kansu Street to the north.

Many residents had already fled the area on Friday as rumors of the impending lockdown spread. Essential supplies such as masks and bread were seen being moved into the area ahead of the lockdown, despite the official announcement being made at 4 a.m. Saturday.

At around 3:30 a.m., Department of Health Officers urged staff at convenient stores inside the region to leave, or they would face mandatory tests. A staff member identified as K who lives in Jordan told Apple Daily that he only heard of the lockdown 15 minutes ahead of the deadline. There was no instruction from the management, forcing him to wait anxiously inside the store until the lockdown started.

Cars parked inside the area were towed away to give way for official vehicles and tents for testing. All persons including journalists were not allowed to be on the streets.

When an Apple Daily reporter left the hotel room at 2 p.m., almost all the food at K’s convenience store was sold out. A congee restaurant owner had to call staff living in the area to turn off the stoves, and told them to take as much food as they needed. They were unable to estimate the losses for the two days.

A resident identified as Chi said he initially thought his flat was not within the region, and only found out he could not leave after he had woken up on Saturday. The construction worker was worried about his livelihood as he was only paid if he goes into work, and that the government was unlikely to compensate him.

The government apologized for the inconvenience in a press release issued at 4 a.m., but argued that the measures were necessary as 162 COVID-19 cases were recorded in 56 buildings in the region. It also cited higher rates of COVID-19 positive results in the area’s sewage and also the old age of its buildings as reasons for the lockdown.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited the area with officials on Saturday afternoon. Residents were reassured once they were told the restrictions would only last for two days, she said.

Mok, who is a cleaner at the high-speed rail station and was unable to go to work, was blocked from entering the area and had to stay at his daughter’s home while not having any extra clothes.

The Wong family runs a vegetable store on Battery Street and were worried about the health of two cats and a dog inside as they were unable to go in and feed them. The government later allowed them to pass on food to the pets, with the help of police officers.

Tsim Sha Tsui West District Councilor Leslie Chan said the government did not think of the plans thoroughly before conducting the lockdown, failing to consider pets and transport routes which passed through the lockdown zone.

