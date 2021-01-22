Fast food chain McDonald’s has drawn inspiration from a mainland Chinese recipe to launch a new variant of its sundae dessert – topped with thick chili oil – at its Chinese outlets, drawing mixed reviews on the internet.

The seasonal special features a mix of reddish hot peppers and spicy oil on top of vanilla ice cream. Customers can obtain the new dessert for free by registering for electronic coupons on the franchise’s social media platforms.

Some mailand internet users viewed the new dessert as “stomach turning” or a possible “abdominal pain trigger.” But some gastronomes tried it out of curiosity on Friday and commented that the eerie mix “tasted rather nice.”

One of them wrote on Sina Weibo: “The sweet from the red sugar was too strong. Also, I felt as if my stomach was killing me. But still I wanted to try the chili oil.”

Chili oil is a common condiment in many regional Chinese cuisines. Ice-cream with chili oil topping has already been tried, some netizens noted, in the northwestern province of Shaanxi and western city of Chongqing.

The latest item from McDonald’s coincided with its rival KFC’s launch of a Chinese-themed dessert that features salted eggs in its ice-cream and milk tea. Some mainland netizens said they liked the salted eggs for adding a new flavor to sweet desserts.

