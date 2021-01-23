A detained Chinese activist charged with “inciting subversion of state power” was arrested for wanting to connect a fellow critic with an American diplomat, the critic revealed.

Dong Yaoqiong, also known as “Ink Girl” for defacing a poster of Chinese President Xi Jinping, said on Friday activist Ou Biaofeng was arrested for wanting to help her meet an American diplomat last month.

The diplomat had seen Dong’s video, which Ou posted on her behalf on his Twitter, accusing authorities of placing her under surveillance by assigning her to work at a local government department, Dong said. This was also after Dong was released from a psychiatric institution which she claims authorities had forcibly admitted her into.

“An American diplomat requested to meet me through Ou. I told Ou, this would be too difficult seeing as I am now being fully controlled and am not able to go out,” Dong tweeted on Friday, recalling the incident that happened last month.

“Let the two countries’ governments sort it out themselves, even if I met the person covertly I’d be charged for subverting state power. Ou said I needed to meet the diplomat secretly and then he got in trouble,” she said.

Ou has been held in detention in Zhuzhou city of Hunan province since Dec. 3, initially on the charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble.” He was later put under surveillance in a state-designated residential facility while officials also changed his charge to the more serious offense of “inciting subversion of state power.”

He was known to have publicly supported Dong, but no formal reason was given for his arrest.

Dong also tweeted on early Saturday morning that security officials had requested to see her. She believes they are going to threaten her because she had not abided by a letter of guarantee she signed, promising authorities she would not commit certain acts.

In the guarantee letter dated on Jan. 7, Dong agreed to: “not jump over the Great Firewall, China’s online censorship system, tweet, meet with any anti-Chinese Communist Party individual, go to work and get off work on time, restrain negative emotions, cause a ruckus, cultivate oneself, respect the elderly and take medicine regularly among other things.”

