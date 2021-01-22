When the Bauhinia Party was established last March with its first batch of 13 members, they set a target of attracting 250,000 fellow travelers. Ten months on, they still haven’t got past 100, party chair Li Shan told Yazhou Zhoukan magazine.

Growth depends on the party’s model of inviting members, Li said. It would take a long time to reach the goal if it follows the standard of the Chinese Communist Party, which vets its members strictly before allowing them to join, he said.

However, if the Bauhinia Party — which was set up by predominantly pro-Beijing, pro-business mainland Chinese-born Hongkongers — were to adopt the method of the two major American parties, they could have quickly attracted a large-scale membership by building a website with the party’s manifesto, and allowing anyone who agrees with its aims to join by simply filling in an online form, Li said.

Li sits on the board of Credit Suisse and is also a member of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference National Committee.

The membership goal was much bigger than that of the city’s largest party, the pro-Beijing Democratic Alliance for the Betterment and Progress of Hong Kong, which has around 40,000 members after 30 years of operation.

Asked if the party was “blessed” by Beijing, Li said it did not receive any support or opposition from the central government or the China Liaison Office in Hong Kong.

Commenting on the mass protests in 2019, Li said he was saddened by the split in society and sympathized with young people on the streets because they do not own flats, do not have jobs and cannot envision their future.

The party has yet to have any discussion over the annual vigil commemorating the Tiananmen Massacre, the annual July 1 pro-democracy march and other peaceful protests, he said.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play