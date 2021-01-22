The food delivery company Deliveroo has permanently terminated the account of a customer who required food to be delivered by employees who are not Indian or Pakistani.

The racist demand written on the customer’s order sparked outrage in the community when it became known, prompting the U.K.-based online company to take action.

Meanwhile, a similar complaint has emerged against another customer who made similar comments with the foodpanda food delivery platform.

Yau Tsim Mong District Councillor Leslie Chan told Apple Daily that the customer ruled out “Indians” to deliver his orders, but would accept “Asians.”

Chan described the note as “ridiculously hilarious.” “India is actually part of Asia,” he said.

Social Worker Jeffrey Andrews said ethnic minority groups have been targeted recently as Hong Kong grapples with a fourth coronavirus outbreak. Some new cases of COVID-19 have emerged among ethnic minority groups in Kowloon’s Yau Tsim Mong district.

While he praised Deliveroo’s decision to take action against the racist remarks, Andrews added that he feared the pandemic could fuel social divisions, causing problems for ethnic minority groups.

In response, both Deliveroo and foodpanda reiterated that they do not tolerate any level of discrimination, and food orders are never distributed to delivery staff based on their gender or race.

A spokesperson for Hong Kong Unison, a support group for the unprivileged, said the government should take the lead in preventing ethnic minority groups from being stereotyped during the pandemic.

The spokesperson has received a complaint from an ethnic minority resident who was forced by her employer to take a COVID-19 test, even though her apartment building had not recorded any coronavirus cases.

