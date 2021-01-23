Danish lawmakers from across the political spectrum have voiced support for their colleagues who face pressure from Hong Kong after helping former legislator Ted Hui escape the city into self-exile.

The Hong Kong government is considering prosecuting Danish lawmakers Uffe Elbaek and Katarina Ammitzbøll, who helped Hui to leave Hong Kong for the country, according to Danish newspaper Politiken. Danish foreign minister Jeppe Kofod has said publicly that the country would not agree to the extradition of its own members of parliament to Hong Kong.

Danish lawmakers have issued a statement in support of the two colleagues. They included the Social Democratic Party’s Annette Lind, Liberal’s Michael Aastrup Jensen and Social Liberal’s Martin Lidegaard, who is also chair of the Danish Parliament’s Foreign Policy Committee.

They said they were from different political parties and have different political views, but they would support the two.

“We express our unreserved support for their right to meet and communicate freely with whoever they want, when they want, how they want, and we categorically reject any thought, claim or attempts to criminalize their free exercise of their mandates as elected politicians,” they said, according to a statement cited by Nathan Law, another former lawmaker in self-exile in the United Kingdom.

“We also appreciate and vote in favor of the strong and solidarity spirit of the international statements of support that have also been made to our colleagues.”

They urged other lawmakers to join the petition.

Hui faced nine cases of criminal prosecution in Hong Kong. He flew to Denmark last December for an environmental conference after being approved by a judge to lift his travel restrictions. The conference was in fact bogus and was an excuse to get him out of the city, according to Danish activists who helped Hui. Hui is now living in the U.K.

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play