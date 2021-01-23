China has passed a law that allows its coast guard to fire on foreign vessels and expands the area where officials can take enforcement action.

The new legislation, to be effective from Feb. 1, is raising concerns in Japan for the threat it may pose to Japanese fishermen and patrolling officers.

It was passed on Friday at the end of a National People’s Congress Standing Committee meeting. Under the law, Chinese coast guard could enforce the law in its inland sea, territorial waters, contiguous zones, economic zones, continental reefs and other marine areas under Chinese jurisdiction.

If foreign vessels enter sea areas under Chinese jurisdiction to conduct unlawful operations, refuse to follow orders to stop, refuse the boarding of officials for examination, or fail to listen to warnings, the coast guard is authorized to open fire.

Japan’s media Kyodo published an analysis saying that China could inspect Japanese fishing vessels or expel patrol vessels around the contested Diaoyu Islands to display its jurisdiction, and because weapons were allowed, confrontations in the area might become fiercer.

In Tokyo, Minister for Foreign Affairs Motegi Toshimitsu told reporters on Friday that the government had raised concerns over the law, Kyodo said. They were considering strengthening cooperation with Washington, according to ministry officials cited in the report.

