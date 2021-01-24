Tse Chi Lop, the alleged leader of one of Asia’s largest drug syndicates, was arrested on Friday in the Netherlands.

Tse, a Chinese-born Canadian national, was detained at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport at the request of Australian police and is expected to be extradited to Australia after appearing before a judge, said Dutch police spokesperson Thomas Aling.

“He was already on the most-wanted list and he was detained based on intelligence we received,” Aling said.

The 57-year-old, nicknamed “Sam Gor” — meaning “brother number three” in Cantonese — has been named by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime as the suspected leader of a mega-cartel that dominates the US$70 billion-a-year Asia Pacific drug trade, which produces and supplies methamphetamines around the world.

The U.N. office estimated that the syndicate’s meth revenue in 2018 to be anywhere between US$8 billion and US$17.7 billion. In 2019, Jeremy Douglas, the office’s representative of Southeast Asia and the Pacific, told Reuters that Tse was “in the league of El Chapo or maybe Pablo Escobar,” referring to Latin America’s most notorious drug lords.

A source told Apple Daily that Tse was a member of the Big Circle Gang triad group from China’s Guangdong province and made his fortune after moving to Hong Kong. He built an illegal gambling empire in the city before emigrating to Canada ahead of the 1997 transfer of sovereignty from British rule.

He started dealing drugs after settling in Toronto, focusing mostly on meth and cocaine, the source said. He was arrested and jailed for about a decade but returned to a life of crime after his release.

Tse turned his attention from North America to Southeast Asia and built complex supply lines in countries such as Thailand and Cambodia, the source added.

Tse reportedly enjoyed a lavish lifestyle and moved between Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan in recent years. He flew by private jet, was guarded by Thai kickboxers and once lost US$66 million in a single night at a Macao casino, police told Reuters.

The Australian Federal Police said it issued a warrant for Tse in 2019, following an operation that arrested 27 people linked to a crime syndicate operating in five countries.

“The syndicate targeted Australia over a number of years, importing and distributing large amounts of illicit narcotics, laundering the profits overseas and living off the wealth obtained from crime,” the federal police said on Sunday, adding that the group imported “substantial quantities of heroin and methamphetamine” into Australia.

Click here for Chinese version

