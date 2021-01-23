A former leader of Hong Kong has doubled down on an argument that it is within the law to pick the city’s chief executive without an election, contradicting the current administration’s stance.

Former chief executive Leung Chun-ying raised eyebrows on Monday when he told a local news outlet that consultation with the public, instead of an election, was also a legitimate way of selecting the person for the city’s top job.

Leung’s successor Chief Executive Carrie Lam and one of her senior advisers Bernard Chan, a delegate to the National People’s Congress of China, rejected the idea, insisting that elections were the way to go.

Earlier, Leung wrote on his Facebook page on Saturday that while the Basic Law said the chief executive should be selected “in accordance with the principle of gradual and orderly progress,” it did not stipulate that the requirement had to be applied every time the position was up for selection.

He argued that even if leaders had been elected in the previous terms, it did not mean chief executives could not be chosen via consultation in the future. That was an option on the table, he said.

According to Article 45 of the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, the chief executive should be chosen by election or through consultation, and should also be appointed by Beijing.

The specific selection method would be “in the light of the actual situation” and in accordance with the principle of gradual and orderly progress, with the ultimate aim being universal suffrage, Article 45 said.

Pro-Beijing heavyweight Jasper Tsang, formerly president of the Legislative Council, also chimed in.

In a media interview, Tsang said that all the chief executives who had served since the handover of Hong Kong back to China in 1997 had been chosen through an election. The Election Committee, which is responsible for electing the chief executive, represents 38 sectors across various trades, professions and community groups and has increased the number of its members from 400 to 1,200.

“Since universal suffrage is the ultimate goal, if we changed the selection of the chief executive from an election to a consultation, it would, according to a layman’s understanding, be a regression, not progress,” Tsang was quoted as saying.

Ta Kung Pao, a pro-Beijing newspaper, ran a social commentary floating the idea of allowing a consultative committee to select the chief executive. Should those members be elected by the NPC or its standing committee, “the degree of democracy would have greater national representation than is the case now,” it said. Under these circumstances, the chief executive would be considered as being elected “through universal suffrage on a national level.”

