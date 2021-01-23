A year ago on Jan. 23, the central Chinese city of Wuhan in Hubei province was cut off from the rest of the world. Locals endured two and a half months in lockdown as the government tried to contain a deadly disease now known as COVID-19.

To city resident Zhang Hai, the extreme measures came too late. His father would not have sought hospital treatment in January, unwittingly exposing himself to the coronavirus, if officials had gone public with news of the outbreak earlier.

The bereaved Zhang says he and other people whose relatives died as a result of the belated alert are still angry despite the passing of one whole year. While some have remained silent, Zhang has opted to have it out with the authorities.

He is suing the hospital and the city and provincial governments for negligence and a deliberate cover-up of the disease.

“It is still unknown as to how many people in Wuhan city have died because of the coronavirus,” Zhang said. The silence of those families did not imply their anger had subsided, he said; they were still grieving but only dared to voice out occasionally on WeChat.

Zhang’s father underwent surgery for fractured bones on Jan. 20 in the General Hospital of the Central Theater Command in Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first discovered, he said in court filings cited in a Voice of America report.

He insisted that had the government not concealed the facts, his father would have avoided going to the hospital and would not have contracted the disease. The senior Zhang died from COVID-19 on Feb. 1, 2020.

Since last April, Zhang has been taking his case to courts at various levels, and finally to the Supreme People’s Court, the highest court in China. He has also been on the receiving end of harassment, as officials blocked his six accounts on the Twitter-like Weibo, monitored his phone calls and WeChat messages and stalked him.

A year after Wuhan was first shut down, authorities are talking up their efforts and success in fighting the virus by staging an exhibition in the city themed “Life first, people first.”

Zhang dismissed the exhibition as a great irony. “If the government was really putting life and its people first, it would not have covered the outbreak of the virus,” he said.

The cover-up amounted to a criminal act, he added. “The government always emphasizes the results but wipes out what it had concealed at the key moment, which is disrespectful to the deceased.”

However, there are people who went through the Wuhan lockdown early last year and accepted the extreme government measures. Chen Chen, 27, is one of them. “I myself, and people I am close to, have all blamed the government for suppressing the news and leaving everyone unprepared,” said Chen, an employee at a state-owned enterprise. “But I feel that the city has done well in remedying the situation.”

Click here for Chinese version

---------------------------------

Apple Daily’s all-new English Edition is now available on the mobile app: bit.ly/2yMMfQE

bit.ly/2yMMfQE

To download the latest version,

iOS: bit.ly/AD_iOS

Android: bit.ly/AD_android

Or search Appledaily in App Store or Google Play