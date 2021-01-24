The 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy activists jailed in mainland China might soon be visited by their families after being held incommunicado for over six months, although a human rights lawyer said the visits would likely be infrequent.

At the end of December, the Hongkongers, accused of illegally crossing into mainland waters during an apparent escape attempt to Taiwan, were handed prison terms of between seven months and three years.

Some family members of the incarcerated individuals have completed their mandatory 21-day quarantine in mainland China and will apply for permission to visit the detention facilities.

Human rights lawyer Lin Qilei, who was hired by the family of jailed activist Kok Tsz-lun, told Apple Daily that prisoners in mainland China are typically allowed to have one half-hour visit per month. The regulations are not very strict, and the Hongkongers might be treated more leniently, Lin added.

The father of Li Tsz-yin, another Hongkonger, previously told Apple Daily that the detention center said he could make two one-hour visits per month.

Eight of the 10 Hongkongers will likely serve the remainder of their sentences at the Yantian District Detention Center, as they had been in custody for around four months before trial. The remaining two, Tang Kai-yin and Quinn Moon, received heavier jail sentences for allegedly organizing the border crossing and would be transferred to a prison in Shenzhen.

Ren Quanniu, another human rights lawyer, said visitors would probably be barred from bringing items to prisoners due to COVID-19 restrictions. The visits would also be closely monitored by authorities, so prisoners would need to watch their words, he said.

The detention facility will have the final say on the arrangements regarding family visits, Ren added.

Apple Daily contacted the Yantian detention center, the Shenzhen prison and the Shenzhen Municipal Justice Bureau for details about visits, but all calls went unanswered.

