Wuhan under a COVID-19 lockdown was a city of emptiness despite its nine million residents, a recollection that still gives Chinese writer Fang Fang the shivers a year on.

The shocking experience has driven Fang Fang, a long-time Wuhan resident, to put pen to paper. Her book “Wuhan Diary,” together with the records of documentary filmmaker and gender-studies scholar Ai Xiaoming, is an attempt to tell the world what happened during those two and a half months when people came under sudden orders imposed in January 2020 to stay at home.

“The emptiness in the city. I have never seen such emptiness in my life. It is a kind of emptiness that gives people a sense of horror,” she said in an Apple Daily interview.

Residents had no access to medical care at that time, she added. “The despair I wrote in my diary refers to the despair of the patients … The medical services in Wuhan had always been good and of high quality. No one had ever thought that one day we would not be able to enter the hospital, let alone prevented from seeing a doctor, when we were sick.”

Fang Fang is the pen name of the award-winning author Wang Fang, 65. She initially shared on social media her daily account of life under lockdown, then compiled those writings into the “Wuhan Diary.” The book has drawn international attention and was translated into English and published by HarperCollins last June.

In 2010, Fang Fang was hailed as a winner of the Lu Xun Literature Prize, one of China’s top literary honors. However, the author’s latest work has drawn the ire of extreme leftists in the country who call her a traitor and send her death threats. The criticism can also be found in government-backed newspapers, including Global Times.

It had never occurred to her that writing a diary would attract such venom. “The initial attacks were from extreme leftists on the internet,” she told Apple Daily. “I am worried that my country might regress to the age of the Cultural Revolution.”

For the documentary filmmaker Ai, 68, the lives that left during the lockdown had turned into mere numbers, and the stories behind them seemed to exist no more “because you cannot hear their voices and their stories.”

Ai told Apple Daily in an interview that even if she were to be punished, she would want to tell the truth because this was what everyone should do. “If we have decided not to let such things happen again, we will have a belief, that we must record the pain it has brought us,” she said.

Like Fang Fang, Ai had first-hand knowledge of Wuhan in lockdown mode. It was January 2020 when the retired professor of Guangdong province’s Sun Yat-sen University returned to her hometown to spend the Lunar New Year with her father, and ended up posting a series of diary entries on the Matters website. Her audio clips, photographs, poems and prose all served to tell true stories in Wuhan.

Ai recalled how the government asked people to cook and reuse facial masks, which were in severe shortage. “I used an electric pot to cook the mask; what could I have done otherwise?” she wrote in her diary series.

