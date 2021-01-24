A mainland Chinese-born Hong Kong student who had protested in support of 12 Hongkongers detained in Shenzhen says his relatives and childhood friends have been harassed by public security officers in China.

The public security officers questioned at least 10 relatives and friends at their homes in the mainland for information about him, said student activist Wong Yat-chin, who moved to Hong Kong eight years ago.

The 19-year-old convener of student group Stpoliticism said on his Facebook on Saturday that he cut ties with mainland relatives and friends after hearing about the harassment. Wong learnt from his mother that his relatives and friends were worried about their safety, he said.

Wong told Apple Daily that he hadn’t been in touch with the relatives or friends in years, and was shocked to hear that they had become a target of public security officers. They were grilled by officers about previous contacts with Wong and for knowledge of what he did in Hong Kong, Wong said.

“This is a signal, using my relatives and friends, to intimidate me, and probably to tell me to stop, give up or leave,” he said.

Wong regularly set up a roadside booth in Causeway Bay to voice support for the 12 Hongkongers who had been detained in Shenzhen for four months after being captured at sea while en route to Taiwan in August.

In the past two weeks, Wong said people he was close to have been questioned by the city’s police while suspicious-looking cars appeared near his home. “The same car could be seen in different locations,” he said.

Around a dozen uniformed and plain-clothed police officers surrounded his booth in Causeway Bay last week and told him they were acting on a national security department order to collect evidence, Wong said.

In December, Wong and three of his group members were arrested for unauthorized assembly because of their campaigning in streets. The charge was later changed to the lesser one of acting in a disorderly manner in a public place.

While in a police station, officers alleged that they had potentially breached national security laws by their action and speech, and warned they may be arrested at any time, Wong said. The four people were also questioned over their stances on Hong Kong independence and the source of their funds, he said.

