A veteran mainland Chinese journalist is asking for help amid an apparent clampdown by authorities in Zhejiang province, saying officials had threatened to jail him over false accusations under national security rules.

In a message sent to his friends on Monday, Wang Qingfeng said he had been interrogated by national security departments in Zhejiang over fabricated charges on multiple occasions since August last year.

The message was sent via the Wechat messaging app and intended to ask for help from his friends. Wang said in the post that he feared he might have lost his freedom by the time his friends read his message.

The officers demanded Wang divulge alleged links to external forces and intelligence relating to national security that they claimed he had leaked.

They issued a stern warning last Thursday to Wang that he could be put under house arrest or even put on trial and jailed if he refused to come clean, he said.

Wang typically writes in-depth analysis on China-related topics. He discussed the differences between the laws in Communist and democratic countries in one of his most recent articles. Between 2016 and 2019, he wrote for Hong Kong-based Initium Media, an online platform.

Wang dismissed the allegations as ridiculous and said all his articles were based on history and open-source information. He had never gotten hold of any intelligence or state secrets, he said.

The journalist said he had been suffering from months of “terror” created by Zhejiang and Hangzhou authorities, who were using him as a tool to further their own careers and reputations.

